Kashmiri singer Arslan Nizami drops Dil Tarse, reflects on Saiyaara and his creative journey

Arslan Nizami, fresh off co-composing the romantic musical drama Saiyaara, has dropped his new single, Dil Tarse. This electric-soul fusion ballad, in collaboration with Hyder Dar and Huzaif Nazar, pores over the depths of longing and loss, capturing the profound ache of separation. The Kashmiri singer, songwriter, and composer, who is known for his blend of indie, folk, and semi-classical sounds, tells Indulge the song came to him purely on instinct.

Arslan Nizami on Dil Tarse, creative synergy with Hyder Dar & Huzaif Nazar, and representing Kashmir in music

“I usually begin with a melody and let the words find me gradually. Dil Tarse came to life in the same way, completely instinctively. It started with a simple melodic phrase filled with a quiet longing, and as I stayed with it, the emotions slowly shaped the lyrics. I didn’t push the writing; I let the melody lead me, and the words surfaced naturally. That organic flow is what gave the song its raw, emotional quality.”

Throwing light on the collaboration with Hyder Dar and Huzaif Nazar and how they put their ideas together, Arslan says, “I’d laid down the melody, and Huzaif at once understood how to build everything around it. He added layers that elevated the emotion I wanted to express. Hyder, in the meantime, tapped into the exact soundscape I had in mind and brought the track to life with his signature production texture. Nothing about the process was overthought; it unfolded effortlessly. The three of us just connected, and that creative alliance is what moulded Dil Tarse into what it became.”

The singer goes on a trip down memory lane when we ask about Saiyaara. “Getting the call to work on Saiyaara felt almost surreal. Faheem (Abdullah) and I had devised the initial melody together, and when the offer finally came through, it was as if everything we’d poured our hearts into suddenly fell into place. Looking back, the moment felt destined; a culmination of years of hard work, hope, and creative dreaming. For us, that call wasn’t just an opportunity; it felt like the beginning of something we had been moving toward for years.”

Did composing for a film feel different from independent music? “Yes, it was very different. In my independent music, I’m telling my own story, where everything comes from my personal experiences and emotional lens. But when composing for a film, I have to step outside myself and fully enter the character’s world. I need to understand what they’re feeling, what the scene requires, and how the music can enhance that emotion. It’s a different kind of responsibility. It was definitely a challenge, but a fulfilling one. Adopting that mindset taught me to write more selflessly, so I compose not just what I feel, but what the story needs.

Interestingly, before finding his true calling, Arslan Nizami was building a career as a civil engineer back home in Kashmir. So what made him trade blueprints for melodies? “It wasn’t one dramatic moment; it was a gradual realisation that I simply wasn’t meant for anything else. Even while working as a civil engineer, music was the only place where I truly felt like myself. Over time, that feeling became impossible to ignore. Music felt more like home than anything else, and eventually, I knew I had to follow it wholeheartedly.”

So, who were some of his biggest musical influences? “I grew up listening to a bit of everything, and that blend has shaped the artiste I am today. I’ve never confined myself to one genre or style, and I draw inspiration from anywhere something feels honest. That’s the space I want to keep creating from, whether it’s for films, independent music, or collaborations. As long as the music feels true and real, I know I’m staying connected to the influences that shaped me.”

Does he feel a sense of responsibility to represent Kashmiri voices in mainstream Indian music? “Yes, definitely! For me, it’s not just about bringing a particular sound’ it’s about carrying forward the emotions, stories, and roots that come from Kashmir. There’s a depth and warmth in our culture that I want people to experience through my songs. If my music can offer even a glimpse of that essence, then I feel I’m doing justice to where I come from.”

