Singer Yawar Abdal returns with Intehaa: A tribute to Kashmir and spiritual love

Singer Yawar Abdal and Kashmir are inextricably tied. The moment he speaks, his devotion to his homeland rises unmistakably to the surface. “I consider myself very lucky to have been born in Kashmir. Everything I have, be it my ethics, morals, senses, or perception, comes from there. That place holds something deeper within it; it has a soul. We call it Reshiwaer, the valley of saints, and that sacred aura is reflected in everything about it. I believe that aura—the beauty, the peace, and even the changing seasons of Kashmir, somehow finds its way into my music. It’s only natural that Kashmir lives in my heart and in my actions. For me, Kashmir is more than just my homeland—it’s an emotion, it is my soul.”

Yawar Abdal on Kashmir, Sufi music, and the divine love behind his new track Intehaa

Now the Sufi singer, who is known for his works like Tamanna and Dilshad, is back with his next, Intehaa, a journey into divine love and human longing. Throwing light on the latest track, Yawar tells Indulge, “I’ve always loved composing Sufi, spiritual poetry, and Intehaa by Allama Iqbal has been close to my heart for years. I composed it about five years ago, but waited for the right moment to bring it to life. Expressing what these legendary poets have conveyed requires a great deal of depth and understanding. The musicality, composition, and performance all need to align perfectly to do justice to such poetry. I also feel that without the right visuals and concept, the expression would remain incomplete. In the video, I’ve used metaphors like a woman in a burqa and flowers to represent the freshness of love, symbols of a love for the unseen, a spiritual rather than physical love. For me, love isn’t divided into physical, material, or spiritual forms. Love is simply love; what truly matters is its depth and the level one attains.”

How does he translate Sufi's mystical ideas into modern music? “The essence of Sufism is oneness and truth. I believe that as long as you remain true to this core idea and avoid altering it, you can express it without losing its original essence. Even if my musical style leans toward the modern, I always strive to keep it organic and rooted in tradition. Staying connected to our roots preserves the originality and honesty of the expression. Since childhood, when I first began exploring music, I would read and listen to poetry and Sufi literature. Trust me, it’s incredibly rich. I’ve always wanted people, both in Kashmir and beyond, to experience it, because it’s more than just art; it’s a guide to living, a way to find deeper meaning in life. That has always been my goal: to share this wisdom with those who truly seek it. Sometimes, I feel the Almighty has blessed me with the honour of being able to sing these divine poetries.”

Yawar draws from centuries-old poets like Mahjoor (Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad), Mirza Ghalib, and Amir Khusrow, making timeless works resonate today. “I think I grew up listening to and reading this literature and Sufi poetry, and I’ve always been fascinated by the idea of exploring its depths and heights. Since childhood, as I’ve continued to read and perform it, I feel I’ve grown a step closer to truly understanding it. It has helped me grow internally, artistically, spiritually, and emotionally. I think it’s the force of attraction with which it pulls me — and the love I have for it — that keeps me connected.

Yawar’s music also blends Kashmiri, Urdu, and Persian influences. How does he choose which languages or poets to feature in his songs? “For me, every track is like a spiritual journey, moving through emotions, ideas, and states of being. I select poetry that best complements that journey—verses that guide the listener from darkness to illumination, from despair to hope, or from longing to peace. The poetry I choose must have the power to elevate the soul and carry it forward. Sometimes, I deliberately select poetry that transforms feelings of hopelessness into hope, depending on what I feel or what I want the listener to experience. I believe such poetry is meant to heal, awaken, and connect. I’ve been deeply influenced by Sufi literature in Persian, Urdu, and Kashmiri. It fascinates me how these languages, though distinct, share a spiritual thread that binds them together. Their poetries often mirror each other in metaphors, philosophy, and the quest for divine truth. There’s a natural flow between them, and that interconnectedness guides me in choosing which language or poet to feature. It’s less about choice and more about what the emotion or message demands.”

Growing up, Yawar was quite impressed by legends like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Mehdi Hassan, and Kashmiri Sufi folk to Mohammad Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan, and Junoon. “I was always drawn to rock, folk, Sufi rock, prog rock and later got into pop when it became the trend. I’ve been exploring and experimenting with sounds ever since. Also, it depends on the mood. My EP Soz mixes everything I’ve absorbed over the years—Sufi, orchestral, ambient, prog rock—new yet rooted.”

Interestingly, before shifting gears to music, Yawar pursued a career in IT. What was the turning point that made him follow his heart? “I think life moved on from all of that a long time ago. I’d much rather talk about art now than revisit how I became who I am (laughs). But yes, I’ve always been curious. Since childhood, I’ve been drawn to the idea of creating something meaningful, releasing it into the world, and watching how it moves people. That exchange between artiste and listener has always fascinated me.In many ways, we’re all seekers, trying to answer the big questions: Who am I? Where are we going? Where did I come from? And perhaps the most profound—why? Sometimes I catch glimpses of those answers through my listeners—through how they connect with my music, how it stirs them, and what it brings out in them. They become mirrors, reflecting the deeper impact of what I create. For me, art has never been just a means of survival. It has always been about contributing—to my culture, my land, my literature. I’ve realized that whatever system I was part of before may have helped me survive, but it never let me truly give back. Art does. Creating gives me purpose; it feels like a way of returning something to where I come from.”

Growing up in Kashmir, how did he deal with societal and familial resistance? “I think I’ve always been very confident and clear in my mind, so I never let anything affect my plans and goals. Obviously, when you decide to take risks and choose a path that’s out of the box, questions are bound to be raised. But eventually, people around me have been very kind; they've always supported, loved, and appreciated my music.”

What were some of the biggest challenges he faced in the early days of his musical career? “There were many challenges in the beginning. I didn’t know how to start or even where to begin. And when you’re not surrounded by the right people, it’s very easy to lose your way. To record your music, you need money; to earn money, you need to do shows; and without anything released on social media or YouTube, you don’t get shows—so you end up stuck in a loop. Fortunately, I began with local pub gigs, saved some money, and eventually recorded my music. Those local shows truly saved me; that’s how everything started. There were days when I would perform three shows back-to-back.

Looking ahead, Yawar is completing his EP Soz, along with a new single and music video this year. Next year promises a stream of fresh singles and visuals, continuing his journey of sound and storytelling.

