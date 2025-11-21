Soul, spirituality, faith, togetherness: Khatija Rahman defines the heart of Rooh-e-Noor

AR Rahman and Sufi music are bound by a mystical rhythm, one that transcends listeners into realms beyond the ordinary. So, when the Academy Award-winning composer recently unveiled Rooh-e-Noor, his all-women ensemble under the KM Musiq label, the announcement reverberated like a sacred call across the internet. The musician called it ‘a light that connects hearts’. Fitting words for a group born from the spirit of Sufi tradition—where music becomes devotion, healing, and transcendence. Rooh-e-Noor carries forward this mystical lineage, ignited with fresh feminine fire.

'For us, Rooh-e-Noor represents soul and spirituality': Khatija Rahman on the new all-women collective

Featuring six vocalists—Khatija Rahman, Pooja Tiwari, Sana Aziz, Shaoni, Amina Rafiq, and Shifa Ruby—the collective is built on the belief that women’s voices carry a rare, transformative power to heal, to elevate, and to awaken. With Kannika Urs steering the vision as strategic head and Sarthak Kalyani, Sana Aziz, and Nakul Abhyankar sculpting the sound, Rooh-e-Noor introduces an intriguing blend of spiritual pop and contemporary music to the Indian soundscape.

As they prepare to take the world by storm with their debut at the Tanweer Festival in Sharjah today, opening for AR Rahman’s KM Sufi Ensemble, Rooh-e-Noor shares with Indulge the spiritual pulse, vision, and collective energy behind their music.

From vision to manifestation

We begin by asking how the ensemble channelled AR Rahman’s vision into living, breathing music, and an excited Kannika Urs tells us, “Though announced recently, the concept has been evolving for over two years now. When I first heard about Rooh-e-Noor, I felt deeply moved. The idea of an all-women ensemble under AR Rahman sir’s KM Musiq felt both powerful and necessary. I feel lucky and blessed to translate his vision into reality. Every element, be it choosing the artistes, the songs, the roles, or the artistic direction, was carefully shaped. Aligning six unique voices into a shared spiritual-contemporary sound took patience, dialogue, and care.”

The six luminous voices

Shedding light on how the six voices joined forces and intertwined to form Rooh-e-Noor, Khatija Rahman tells Indulge, “My father, AR Rahman, who is also the mentor of this band, handpicked all the artistes while we were jamming. Each member brings something valuable to the ensemble. While Sana has a soulful voice, she also plays a major role in production. Shifa has powerful vocals and co-leads music supervision. Shaoni, on the other hand, has a lot of depth and sensitivity, and she supports vocal training. Amina has a divine, ethereal texture and is part of our music supervision team. And Pooja is a powerhouse presence; she contributes as a vocal trainer too.”

The meaning behind Rooh-e-Noor

What does Rooh-e-Noor (which translates to Soul of Light) mean to each of them on a personal level? “The name was coined one afternoon while our team was brainstorming, and it instantly felt right. For us, it represents soul, spirituality, faith, togetherness, diversity, and acceptance,” says Khatija.