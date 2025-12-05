Trichur Brothers bring a fresh, rooted sound to Nada Sambhrama 2025

A

Srikrishna Mohan: Over the years, we have grown up listening to greats like Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar, GN Balasubramaniam and Maharajapuram Santhanam. We believe that while a concert is a personal expression for the artiste, every listener should take something back home. Our set will include a mix of interesting compositions, rare ragas and popular kritis that audiences look forward to. We prefer to keep the list a surprise, but you can expect meditative pieces, a few rare kritis and a ten-minute segment where the audience joins us in singing — something we have been doing for over four years now.