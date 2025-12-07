Ritvik Virmani breaks down the impulsive spark and retro-funk swirl behind Jetpack Joyride

Ritvik traces his musical beginnings to childhood summers with his grandparents. “They played a lot of Frank Sinatra and Nina Simone and other old school bands like Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin,” he says. A piano in the house became his first instrument, something he’d mess around with, unknowingly building a foundation for his sound today. His blend of rock, funk, modern influences and Indian classical comes from constant exposure to different cultures, travels and people. “Experiences around you keep your musical thoughts and process good,” he explains.

When it comes to writing, there’s no fixed path. “It depends on the mood,” he says, though lyrics often come first because he roots them from his poetry. But for Jetpack Joyride he says, “a lot of ideas were being thrown around randomly,” shaping the track’s chaos and retro-electronic mix.