Ritvik Virmani breaks down the impulsive spark and retro-funk swirl behind Jetpack Joyride

Back in 2018, after getting a random dream that he was “flying around in a jetpack,” Ritvik Virmani came up with his new song that stemmed from the previous night. Remembering the time he watched Bohemian Rhapsody, he shares, “My friends and I went in for the late-night show and when we came back, we were in a musical coma, just wanting to spend the night humming.” The thumping beat by the man on the drums — Sarthak Kayastha — and the guitar riff by Shantanu Rojatkar created magic. Next morning, when he shared his bizarre dream with his friends, Shantanu suggested adding ‘joyride’ to it. And so, the title of his new single — Jetpack Joyride — fell into place because the song felt like a journey with shifting moods, following no single consistent lane.
Ritvik traces his musical beginnings to childhood summers with his grandparents. “They played a lot of Frank Sinatra and Nina Simone and other old school bands like Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin,” he says. A piano in the house became his first instrument, something he’d mess around with, unknowingly building a foundation for his sound today. His blend of rock, funk, modern influences and Indian classical comes from constant exposure to different cultures, travels and people. “Experiences around you keep your musical thoughts and process good,” he explains.
When it comes to writing, there’s no fixed path. “It depends on the mood,” he says, though lyrics often come first because he roots them from his poetry. But for Jetpack Joyride he says, “a lot of ideas were being thrown around randomly,” shaping the track’s chaos and retro-electronic mix.
The comic inspired artwork grew from his lifelong love for Tintin, Asterix and other old school strips. Sarthak and he even created multiple versions. “We might release it as a short comic edition,” Ritvik hints.
As for what’s next, the fans get to decide. “I’m going to put out a poll,” he says — possibly choosing between French, German, Spanish or even an instrumental track.
Jetpack Joyride is now streaming on all major platforms.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
