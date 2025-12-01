Teja Sajja rewinds to a childhood shaped by cameras and gearing up for what’s next

Some actors find cinema; Teja Sajja grew up inside it, shaped by film sets the way other kids are shaped by playgrounds, carrying in his voice the calm clarity of someone who’s been doing this for longer than he’s been forming memories. As a kid, he’s already given blockbusters — Choodalani Vundi, Indra, amongst almost 20 others. Ask him what’s coming next and he answers almost instantly, sharing a flicker of excitement, “There’s Mirai 2, and the sequel to Zombie Reddy.” He approaches every project with the same discipline, instinct and curiosity that have defined his life from the very beginning — one that he still describes with a kind of amusement.

Teja Sajja on destiny, discipline, and the next chapter in his journey through films

At the grand opening of TechnoSport’s largest store in Hyderabad, Teja looks back on how it all began. “I think it was destiny, it wasn’t my choice,” he says, remembering how a director selected him when he was just two years old. “By the time I doubled up my senses, I was already into acting and it was a daily job for me,” he explains. With a soft smile, he adds that while he didn’t choose acting in the beginning, it became the space he grew up in and learned to call home.

The lessons he carries today came from the people he observed up close during those early sets. “I’ve had a great opportunity to work with all our superstars and megastars,” he shares. The one common thread he holds on to is their work ethic. “The sincerity that they put in into their films has given me a lot of inspiration,” Teja shares.

Acting, he further says is an opportunity that only one in a million gets. Even after all these years, he insists the wonder hasn’t faded a slight bit. “Of course, it’s always surprising. Films are art,” Teja says, describing how every day still feels fresh.