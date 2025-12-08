Lucky Ali’s Bengaluru concert turns magical as fan proposes mid-performance

The moment, captured on multiple phones and shared widely on X, quickly became the emotional high-point of the night. In a perfectly cinematic touch, Lucky Ali followed it up with O Sanam, turning the proposal into an instant cult memory for everyone present, a rare blend of a classic love song, a live confession and a stadium full of strangers rooting for the couple.

The concert closed with thousands of voices singing along till the very end, the buzz of the music now layered with the story of a newly-engaged couple who walked in as fans and left with a Lucky Ali-certified milestone.