Post Malone electrifies Guwahati with emotional Zubeen Garg tribute

American rapper and singer Post Malone delivered a historic and deeply stirring performance in Guwahati on Monday, December 8, for his first-ever concert in India and a milestone for Assam’s new concert tourism policy. Beyond the chart-toppers, the evening’s most poignant moment was Malone’s heartfelt tribute to the late Assamese music legend, Zubeen Garg.
Mid-concert, the musician stopped to speak to the capacity crowd with due respect for the local icon, "To be inside the home of the great legendary Zubeen tonight, ladies and gentlemen," he said, adding, "My name is Austin Richard Post, and I've come to play some street songs."
The recognition sent the packed house into immediate raptures. Videos of the acknowledgement were all over social media in no time, as ecstatic fans hailed the rare instance of international acknowledgement for Zubeen on his home turf. The gesture struck a deep chord with the region, which is still mourning the celebrated singer’s demise.
Ahead of the concert, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Grammy-nominated artist in a social media post, terming the concert a "historic occasion" that places Guwahati firmly on the world entertainment map. The artist performed renditions of his biggest tracks like Rockstar, Congratulations, Sunflower and Circles.
Zubeen Garg, who gained nationwide fame with Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster, died on September 19 at the age of 53. His death in Singapore, reportedly due to drowning, has been the subject of a high-profile, ongoing investigation by the Assam government, which has publicly asserted that the death involves criminal intent.
Malone’s tribute made his Guwahati debut an unforgettable night of global stardom intertwined with deep respect for the locals.