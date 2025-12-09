Post Malone electrifies Guwahati with emotional Zubeen Garg tribute

American rapper and singer Post Malone delivered a historic and deeply stirring performance in Guwahati on Monday, December 8, for his first-ever concert in India and a milestone for Assam’s new concert tourism policy. Beyond the chart-toppers, the evening’s most poignant moment was Malone’s heartfelt tribute to the late Assamese music legend, Zubeen Garg.

Post Malone pays tribute to Zubeen Garg at maiden Guwahati concert

Mid-concert, the musician stopped to speak to the capacity crowd with due respect for the local icon, "To be inside the home of the great legendary Zubeen tonight, ladies and gentlemen," he said, adding, "My name is Austin Richard Post, and I've come to play some street songs."

The recognition sent the packed house into immediate raptures. Videos of the acknowledgement were all over social media in no time, as ecstatic fans hailed the rare instance of international acknowledgement for Zubeen on his home turf. The gesture struck a deep chord with the region, which is still mourning the celebrated singer’s demise.