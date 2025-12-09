"Dhurandar" actor Danish Pandor reveals the behind-the-scenes of Akshay Khanna's viral dance

One​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ of the most talked-about cinematic moments of the year is Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar dance after the actor Danish Pandor revealed that the viral sequence was completely spontaneous. It had something to do with Akshaye Khanna's character walking in a grand manner to the FA9LA song that was not a part of the original choreography. Furthermore, Pandor stated that the cast was totally unaware of the event and that the performance was so shocking that it started to take on a life of its own and eventually became a defining moment of the film.

Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar dance highlights a powerful character arc

Akshaye Khanna's role in Dhurandhar has been as focal as the main point of the discussion. He is Rehman Dakait, a powerful, scary, ruthless leader of the underworld, whose first appearance is like the preview of the film's dark side of the storyline. The viral entry scene was done to show the character's command, but Khanna's intuitive performance raised it to another level. The Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar dance was the one that made it clear that the character did not use much dialogue or exposition to dominate the scene, but just through his dancing.