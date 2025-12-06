Costliest ticket of Dhurandhar touches ₹2,400 as premium screens sell out across metros

The priciest ticket of Dhurandhar has finally reached ₹2,400. That's the figure that people have been talking about in places like PVR Director’s Cut and the fancier screens in Delhi and Mumbai. The huge price that people are willing to pay for Dhurandhar tickets is up for grabs. And for those who want to know, this is only for the top-tier recliner and Director’s Cut experiences - not the regular 2D shows.

Why are Dhurandhar ticket prices so sky high?

Ranveer Singh's star power, the buzz everywhere before the release and a limited number of luxury seats combined to make Dhurandhar ticket prices just shoot off the roof as the weekend bookings poured in. The premium chains decided to implement dynamic pricing, which means that the price goes up the less tickets are available. And guess what, the highest prices were for the fancy auditoriums with gourmet food, private pods and all the works - this was all for those who were happy to pay top dollar to get an exclusive experience.