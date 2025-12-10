Tyla reposts viral reel praising what Indian women wore to her Mumbai show

Singer-songwriter Tyla, performed a power-packed show in Mumbai on December 7. In the one-hour she performed, the musician gave plenty to talk about.
Styled by Indian fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi, the performer sported a look inspired by the timeless Indian garment: saree. The singer even reshared a post on X (formerly Twitter) where a group of Indian women showed off their outfit for the concert.
During Sunday's performance, Tyla put on a glittery saree-inspired outfit designed and handmade by Nancy Tyagi. The musician dropped a carousel of pictures expressing her excitement for the entire ensemble.
Taking to the Instagram on December 8, Tyla wrote, "SAY YOU LUV ME PUT ME IN @nancytyagi___ Went to Indiafor the first time twin stayed up all night designing and hand making this Saree inspired look 4 me…She is insane ilyyyy Why this song banginggggg".
The same day, Tyla gave a shout to "Indian baddies" who came all decked up for the Mumbai concert. The Grammy winning singer shared a post on X, originally by @IndianAesthetik where a number of women posed and flaunted their outfits.
"india had like so much fun, people really don't know us", the account commented under its own post. "can’t believe tyla really reposted this", wrote another fan. "They’re not called Indian baddies for nothing", wrote another user.
Tyla's brief India visit has gone viral all over the internet for her candour and appreciation for Indian culture. Her saree look definitely fans go crazy, and was a big moment for 23-year old Nancy Tyagi who got to style a musical icon. She even put a bindi on the singer!
Nancy wrote on social media, "Did we just design an outfit for TYLA???,” Nancy wrote. She also posted a video – titled ‘POV: When you make a baddie wear a bindi’ – where she can be seen putting a bindi on the singer's forehead. “@tyla looked so cute in this bindi".
