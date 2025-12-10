Tyla reposts viral reel praising what Indian women wore to her Mumbai show

Singer-songwriter Tyla, performed a power-packed show in Mumbai on December 7. In the one-hour she performed, the musician gave plenty to talk about.

Styled by Indian fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi, the performer sported a look inspired by the timeless Indian garment: saree. The singer even reshared a post on X (formerly Twitter) where a group of Indian women showed off their outfit for the concert.

Tyla dazzles in Indian-inspired attire in Mumbai concert

During Sunday's performance, Tyla put on a glittery saree-inspired outfit designed and handmade by Nancy Tyagi. The musician dropped a carousel of pictures expressing her excitement for the entire ensemble.