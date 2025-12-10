Vishal Dadlani calls Anuv Jain's performance with Jacob Collier "embarrassing"

Under one such post, Indian composer Vishal Dadlani commented, "Is it necessary to keep doing embarrassing s***e like this? Is it part of some corporate mandate somewhere?"

Other users also shared their opinions and criticised the choice of singer asked to sing with Jacob. "The only mistake was thinking this pairing made sense", wrote one user. "i think Jacob might not come back ever to india after experiencing this. This is truly insulting for a musician of his level lol", commented another. Another comment from a musician read, "We’re sorry you had to go through this. But in INDIA an artist with NUMBERS and Expensive PR is considered more talented than the REAL TALENTS". "If i were aware my management got me this gig, shouldn't i prepare with a vocal coach for weeks in advance before hitting the stage?", said another singer-songwriter.

Vishal Dadlani is known for his harsh truths and has previously called out artists he thought were subpar to be given a big stage.

Vishal, a renowned music composer in the country primarily works alongside Shekhar Ravijiani. Together they have composed music for films like m Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Befikre, among others.