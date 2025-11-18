Anuv Jain announces Dastakhat: A world tour celebrating Indian indie music

Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain is set to embark on his most ambitious musical expedition yet — his debut world tour — Dastakhat, which marks a defining moment not only in his artistic evolution but also a milestone for Indian independent music, paying homage to the genre’s remarkable rise.

Dastakhat world tour: Anuv Jain’s journey beyond borders

The India leg of the Dastakhat world tour, will kick off in January 2026, travelling through New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Jaipur and Bengaluru, before wrapping up in February 2026.

Carrying his relatable anthems of heartbreak and love beyond borders, Anuv invites fans across the world to join him in this new chapter — one that transcends geography and language yet remains deeply personal and true to his essence. The Dastakhat world tour is both a homecoming and a departure, a celebration of growth, connection and the power of music to unite hearts across continents.

Anuv says, “Dastakhat feels like signing my name on a story that began years ago — one that’s still being written with every person who listens, sings along, or feels something through my songs. This tour isn’t just a series of performances; it’s an embrace — of where I come from, and where this music will go next.”

The tour will also expand to 23 cities worldwide through 2026 and 2027, including stops across Australia, North America, the UK and Europe and the Middle East, making it one of the most expansive live undertakings by an Indian independent artiste.

Interestingly, Dastakhat (2026-2027) completes a powerful trilogy that chronicles Anuv’s creative arc, following the unprecedented success of his earlier India tours — Dastakein (2021) and Guldasta (2023).

With his freshly announced tour, Anuv reaches both a culmination and a new beginning. The tour stands as a reflection of his artistic evolution, capturing both the intimacy of his Indian roots and the universality of his sound. It symbolises the closing of one chapter and the graceful opening of another — a bridge between where his story began and where it now leads.

The Dastakhat India Tour is produced and promoted by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment.

Tickets available from November 22.

Tour dates

Delhi NCR: January 16, 2026

Ahmedabad: January 18, 2026

Pune: January 23, 2026

Chandigarh: January 30, 2026

Kolkata: February 1, 2026

Hyderabad: February 6, 2026

Indore: February 8, 2026

Mumbai: February 14, 2026

Jaipur: February 20, 2026

Bengaluru: February 22, 2026