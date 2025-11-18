Anushka Sen collaborates with Grammy winning-American music producer Ken Lewis for debut single

Actress and content creator Anushka Sen is now set to debut as a musician with her debut single, ‘Chameleon’ and said that it is a song born out of change.

Anushka Sen collaborates with Ken Lewis for debut single Chameleon

The track is set to release on Tuesday. It marks the intersection of Anushka’s multi-faceted creative evolution and the world-class production of Grammy-winning American producer Ken Lewis.

Ken, who is two time Grammy Award winner and a eight-time nominee, has worked with some of the biggest global artists including Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and has given 79 Billboard no ones.

Speaking about the journey behind her debut as a singer and the emotion driving this song, Anushka shares, “Music has been woven into my life for as long as I can remember, but I never truly imagined I would one day create a song of my own and put it out into the world.”