Centre grants key sanction to proceed against accused in Zubeen Garg’s death case: Assam CM

On the 53rd birth anniversary of Assam’s iconic singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the Union Home Ministry has granted the mandatory legal sanction required to move forward in the case related to the artiste’s death in Singapore on September 19.

Taking to social media, he posted on X that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the sanction under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), enabling investigators to formally proceed against the accused linked to the case.

Section 208 of BNSS mandates that for offences committed outside India, the concerned court can take cognisance only after the Central government grants prior approval.

CM Sarma said this clearance marks a “crucial legal step” toward ensuring a lawful and robust prosecution.

“This sanction allows us to file the charge sheet and move ahead firmly and lawfully for the trial of the case,” the Chief Minister posted, adding that the state government remains committed to submitting the charge sheet against the accused persons by December 10.