Def Leppard announces dates for India tour in 2026

“We’re excited to announce our India tour dates in 2026. Playing for our fans in India is thrilling for us. We can’t wait to see you soon,” shared Joe Elliott; while Phil Collen added, “We are delighted to finally make it to India next year. It’s going to be an incredible night for all the fans!”

In May 2022, Def Leppard released their critically and commercially acclaimed twelfth studio album Diamond Star Halos. The album debuted at #1 on the Apple, Amazon Music and Billboard’s Hard Rock charts and scored a Top 10 debut on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, marking the band’s eighth Top 10 album of their career. Globally, it notched numerous Top 10 chart entries including a Top 5 debut in the UK. Following this success, the band released their 13th studio album Drastic Symphonies with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2023, which charted at #4 in the UK — their highest UK chart entry in over 32 years — and spent an impressive 15 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Current Classical chart. By the end of this year, Def Leppard will have sold over 4.5 million tickets across the globe since their sold out stadium run in 2022 alongside Mötley Crüe. The group continues to push the boundaries with their electrifying live shows on their current summer tour with a number of headline shows and festival dates. Next year, the group returns to Las Vegas for their third residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Most recently, the band teamed up with legendary guitarist Tom Morello for their single Just Like 73, which soared to #1 on the Mediabase Classic Rock chart.

Tickets for the tour go live at 12 pm (noon) on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

