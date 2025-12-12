Karma releases explosive new EP 6 Pe 6 featuring six genres, six moods, and star collaborations

Karma has unveiled 6 Pe 6, a razor-sharp, high-impact EP that captures six distinct moods across six dynamic tracks. With this project, he expands his sonic universe, moving fluidly through lo-fi, hardcore rap, melodic rap, and raw hip-hop. The EP also showcases effortless chemistry with an impressive roster of collaborators including Sez on the Beat, Stunnah, Deep Kalsi, Ghildiyal, and Uptown Slick. Together, they shape a listening experience that feels equally crafted for intimate headphone sessions and electrifying live performances.

Karma unleashes new EP 6 Pe 6

The journey begins with Meri Jaan, Pt. 1, a soft, lo-fi-inspired opener that draws listeners into a warm, nostalgic space. Karma then shifts gears with Mindset, where he and Deep Kalsi blend Punjabi vocal textures with slick, self-assured bars, creating a track that feels both bold and playful. Buzzcut follows, driven by Stunnah Beatz’s hard-hitting production, pushing Karma into a more intense, punch-heavy zone. The energy loosens up with Carefree Style, an unfiltered, freestyle-leaning track that highlights the spontaneous synergy between Karma and Ghildiyal.

The EP continues with WDTBU, a smooth yet striking collaboration with Uptown Slick, marked by their effortless back-and-forth delivery. Finally, the project culminates in Back 2 Back, an explosive closer that captures Karma and Sez at their sharpest, trading energy and skill in a high-adrenaline finish. Across the EP, all tracks are mastered by Akash Shravan, with production contributions from Karma himself alongside each collaborator.

Reflecting on the release, Karma shared his excitement, explaining that he pushed himself creatively on every track and wanted each song to exist in its own world. He also credited the collaborative spirit of the project as a defining factor in shaping the EP’s identity.

Currently touring nationwide, Karma recently experienced an outpouring of love in Guwahati, where he paid homage to the late Zubeen Garg by performing in a T-shirt bearing the legendary singer’s image. His tour next stops in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Released under Warner Music India, 6 Pe 6 is now streaming across all major platforms, offering a bold, genre-bending snapshot of Karma’s artistic evolution.

