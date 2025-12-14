Zenareeta’s single, Doll of Salt, blends festive cheer with spiritual depth

With Christmas just two weeks away, singer, writer, and composer Zenareeta (Sneha Chatterjee) has brought a unique musical gift that fuses festive cheer with spiritual depth. Her latest music video, Doll of Salt, draws inspiration from the famous parable of the Salt Doll, a doll that measures the depth of the ocean and dissolves upon entering the sea. Mirroring the doll’s journey, the song weaves Vedanta philosophy, tender emotions, and the quiet magic of the Yuletide season, just like the doll symbolised the dissolving into infinite reality. In the video, an elated Miss Santa meditates, dances, and reads, perfectly capturing the reflective yet joyful spirit of the track.

Zenareeta unveils Doll of Salt: A vedanta-inspired musical journey this Christmas

Independent pop artiste Zenareeta’s music is considered to be fun and upbeat, but at the same time, deeply thought-provoking, exploring the mind’s ironic longing to grasp ultimate truth, which lies beyond thought. Talking about how the song was conceived, Zenareeta says, “One Shivaratri night, while meditating, I contemplated that a ship trying to know the infinite sea must grow as vast as the sea itself and then sink to become one with it. The lyrics and music began to flow. For a seeker of truth, every night is Shivaratri, but creating this song made that new moon night extra special,” she shares.