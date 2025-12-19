Raman Negi moves Delhi HC against former The Local Train bandmates over copyright, royalties and trademarks

Justice Tejas Karia had a brief hearing in the court and the case will be next considered in March 2026. In the lawsuit, Raman Negi has asked for authorship right for 15 songs that have featured in Aalas Ka Pedh (2015) and Vaaqif (2018) albums. He claimed that he had greatly contributed as the songwriter and composer of the band and deserves the rights.

Raman has demanded sole composition rights over popular songs including the superhits, Choo Lo and Aaoge Tum Kabhi.

Raman Negi had disclosed his plan of leaving the band in December 2021 and wanted all required settlements to be completed before he formally exits. However, in the lawsuit the singer claims that none of the formalities were carried out.

Following his exit, the band members commercially benefitted off of his creations without giving him his due loyalties, the allegations read. Raman has even claimed improper fund diversions by The Local Train during this period.

Raman Negi formally left The Local Train in April, 2022 after months of speculation. Back then, he had said that he wanted to quit the band he helped found to be able to focus on solo projects and explore himself as a singer-songwriter.