Yuletide brings The Bangalore Men and its comforting music together

As winter settles in on Bengaluru, the city begins to sound different. Carol services, festive concerts and community gatherings bring with them the familiar warmth of choral music — a tradition that cuts across age, faith and background. In recent years, choirs have become an important part of the city’s December cultural calendar, offering audiences moments of reflection, joy and togetherness amid the year-end rush. One ensemble that has carved its own space in this landscape is The Bangalore Men — an all-male choir that blends classical choral traditions with a contemporary spirit.

Founded in 2016, the group has steadily shaped Bengaluru’s choral scene through regular rehearsals and performances that invite listeners to explore both the familiar and the unexpected. At the heart of the choir is its founder and conductor, Jonas Olsson, whose roots in Sweden’s centuries-old male choir traditions have found a familiar home in Bengaluru. As The Bangalore Men gear up to bring Christmas cheer to the Bangalore International Centre this weekend, we get chatty with Jonas to talk about seasonal music, the formation of The Bangalore Men, what goes into the creation of his Yuletide repertoire every year and lots more…