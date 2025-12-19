Yuletide brings The Bangalore Men and its comforting music together
As winter settles in on Bengaluru, the city begins to sound different. Carol services, festive concerts and community gatherings bring with them the familiar warmth of choral music — a tradition that cuts across age, faith and background. In recent years, choirs have become an important part of the city’s December cultural calendar, offering audiences moments of reflection, joy and togetherness amid the year-end rush. One ensemble that has carved its own space in this landscape is The Bangalore Men — an all-male choir that blends classical choral traditions with a contemporary spirit.
Founded in 2016, the group has steadily shaped Bengaluru’s choral scene through regular rehearsals and performances that invite listeners to explore both the familiar and the unexpected. At the heart of the choir is its founder and conductor, Jonas Olsson, whose roots in Sweden’s centuries-old male choir traditions have found a familiar home in Bengaluru. As The Bangalore Men gear up to bring Christmas cheer to the Bangalore International Centre this weekend, we get chatty with Jonas to talk about seasonal music, the formation of The Bangalore Men, what goes into the creation of his Yuletide repertoire every year and lots more…
Let’s start from the very beginning. How did The Bangalore Men come together and what drew you towards forming an all-male choir in Bengaluru?
I have been singing in choirs since the age of ten. I grew up in Sweden and joined the Cathedral Boys Choir at the Gothenburg Cathedral, Sweden. From then on, I was attending choir rehearsals twice a week for almost twenty years before I moved to Bengaluru at the age of 29. Male voice choirs are quite special in Sweden. They are part of a tradition that goes back to the 1800s, especially in universities and churches. In those days, women were not allowed to sing in churches, so a lot of music was written only for male voices. Because of this, there is a rich repertoire for male choirs, ranging from university songs to serious compositions by composers like Franz Schubert. When I came to India, I felt it would be interesting to try this idea here. That curiosity led to the start of The Bangalore Men in early 2016, where we began with just seven singers.
Since we are in the Christmas season, what does Christmas music mean to you as a group?
Christmas music is always very special. I think it is music that unites people and transcends religion. Irrespective of religion, most of us have some relationship with Christmas carols. It could be songs like Silent Night and Deck the Halls or even Christmas pop-songs by Michael Bublé or Mariah Carey. There is something about Christmas music that brings people together and that is very exciting for us as a choir. We always sing the classics — the ones people expect every year — but I also try to include some new music, including pieces from Sweden or by lesser-known composers. It is always a mix of old and new.
Is there a Christmas carol you personally look forward to performing every year?
If I had to choose one, it would be O Come All Ye Faithful in the arrangement by David Wilcox. We sang it every Christmas morning at 8 am in the cathedral back home in Sweden. That song always signalled that Christmas had arrived. Even today, whenever I hear or sing it, it feels like absolute Christmas to me.
How do you shape your Christmas repertoire?
People are very particular about Christmas music, which makes it tricky. Some get upset if there are too many new songs and others if there are too few. I remember one year at our Carols in the City concert at Bangalore International Centre when someone wrote to me afterwards, unhappy that we had not included enough new numbers. So, it is always a balancing act. This year, for example, I was not planning to include Joy to the World, but one of the singers insisted that we must do it. You have to stay traditional while also trying to be a little fresh. For me, it is also about balancing soft and loud, slow and fast and mixing classical Christmas music with pop, rock or jazz influences. The idea is that there should be something for everyone.
What is the most rewarding part of performing classical choral music for a Bengaluru audience?
The most rewarding part is seeing how open people are to exploring this kind of music. They enjoy it, they record it, they go home and listen to it again, they Google it and they write to us with questions. That shows there is real interest. Classical music is not lofty, boring or conservative. It is fantastic music and forms the foundation of all modern music. Anyone with even a small interest in music should explore it.
Could you take us through the rehearsal process leading up to Christmas?
I always underestimate how much rehearsal time a Christmas concert needs. You think a song is familiar because you have sung it for years, but then you realise people have forgotten parts, or there are new singers who have never sung it before. So, the weeks before Christmas are a mix of anticipation, joy and a bit of panic. I often assume everyone knows the music and then I realise that is not the case.
When performing music that is centuries old, how do you keep it engaging for a modern audience?
It has a lot to do with context and education, but not in a boring way. You need to explain why the music sounds the way it does, what the composer was responding to and what the text meant at the time it was written. If you place the music in its historical and cultural context, people understand it better and start to connect with it. It becomes easier to love that music.
Has there been a Christmas performance or moment that has stayed with you over the years?
What always stays with me is the sense of togetherness, especially at our Carols in the City concerts. You see such a mix of people, young and old, all enjoying the moment together. We also usually include a sing-along, like Jingle Bells or Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Seeing the audience sing with such joy and enthusiasm is unforgettable.
In what ways has Bengaluru influenced The Bangalore Men over the years?
We have been rehearsing every week for almost ten years now and have performed more than 150 concerts. I truly believe this work has helped shape the choral landscape not just in Bengaluru, but in India. It has taken a lot of hard work from every singer involved. If you want to make a difference, you have to rehearse regularly, perform often and commit fully.
Finally, what can audiences expect from The Bangalore Men in the coming year?
This Christmas, audiences can expect a very special Swedish Christmas tradition that is quite unique. I will not say too much, but I think people will be pleasantly surprised. Next year, we are also planning a domestic tour, with performances in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Later in the year, we are discussing the possibility of presenting a larger work, possibly with soloists and an orchestra, in Bengaluru and perhaps in other cities as well. There are many exciting things ahead.
Entry free. December 20, 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so