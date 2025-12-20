PastForward: Decoding Bengaluru's shift to acoustic sounds with city's rising star Natasha Caroll

A few years into this journey, Natasha observes, “it is a field which requires full dedication. Being an indie artiste itself is a full-time job.” Highlighting the shifting trends, demands and infrastructure of the city, she highlights, “now there are more venues that are looking for singer-songwriters. People are slowly starting to appreciate local artistes and value what comes from their city rather than outside.”

The crooner further delves into the role that streaming platforms like Spotify have played in the growth of artistes such as herself. Highlighting the transformation witnessed in the access to music by the audiences, she notes that such platforms have become a major reason for their prominence within Bengaluru. Having some knowledge and access to such platforms before their official release in the country helped Natasha use them as a tool to release her track simultaneously with their launch. “People were really receptive. Their approach towards my music was like: oh, how cool! This person’s from my city. Let me check out their music!” she notes.

Natasha also believes that the older talents from the city often make way for the budding musicians. “They want to hear what we have to sing about,” she says. “Within the musician community itself, a lot of what I’ve learned is from my older peers. I was in a band with rockers who were killing the scene in the ’90s. They taught me so much about music itself and just how to be a professional,” she adds.

Looking ahead, Natasha’s gearing up for the release of a single within the next two months and an exciting new EP next year. On a parting note, we enquire about that one element from the city she’d love to use in her future tracks. “What I’ve always found fascinating is the streetcar vendors who have a distinct call. The way they announce themselves, ‘soppu, soppu!’ — that’s something I’d like to record after taking their consent and sample it into my music. Some of them have unique voices and for me it’s all about the humanness of things, plus it’d have a local touch,” she concludes.