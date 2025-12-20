PastForward: Guitarist Chris Avinash discusses Bengaluru's music evolution, from original rock to cover band culture

“As a guitarist, I’ve seen this city evolve and I’m okay with it. There’s no controlling the progress and growth of a city along with the number of people in it. They have to be entertained and we have mixed bands like us who do a lot of covers. We get called for a lot of these usual gigs where there’s a mixed audience. That’s how I’ve seen the city grow. That’s how I’ve seen the good side of it. And frankly, I don’t see a bad side to it. Some musicians continue to do English and in niche places, jazz. They’ve held out and they have gotten their gigs. But it’s been rough for people who have not been able to adapt to this requirement. That is largely due to the city’s explosive growth, especially in the 2000s.”

When asked about which genre reigns over the live-music scene of Bengaluru today, Chris does not shy away. “Film music,” he tells us. Highlighting that they’ve had the most recall value he explains how being part of cover bands helps one sustain and thrive in the musical scene of today. “If you’re an Arijit Singh or a Shreya Ghoshal, you have film songs, which you can do live. You’re sorted, then! Then we have way lower-rung bands who are copying and playing covers. We are a cover band; we copy. What we do is, we try to make it a little more fun, a little more creative for us,” he explains, further highlighting, “there’s no great science or greatness and glory and ego. We are just doing stuff that is done to death and the people love it. You can’t change that dynamic. You could, if you were doing your own stuff, but we’re not going in that direction.”

Focusing on the prominence of cover bands, he dubs such outfits as, “the poor man’s everybody.” Bringing a ground zero perspective to the ‘past and future’ conversation, Chris feels innovation is not as encouraged as it used to be in the city. With many years of experience within the musical space, he concludes with the following thought for Bengaluru musicians of today. “The A minor has remained the A minor. The pentatonic scale has remained the same. Each of us uses it differently to our own advantage. We strut it in a certain way. Other bands, other front-men have different struts. There’s enough space and more for all,” he concludes.