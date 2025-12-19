PastForward: This Bengaluru heritage hotel is the perfect example of vintage charm with modern inclusivity

For anyone who has wandered through Bengaluru’s Central Business District, chances are you’ve crossed the charming Windsor Manor Bridge — the one graced by a life-sized bell, poised almost like a sentinel at the junction near the Golf Course and the Palace Grounds. And for those who lean more towards pop-culture, this underbridge made its mark on screen in an iconic 1987 silent black comedy Pushpaka Vimana, starring Kamal Haasan.
And no, this vintage spot isn’t merely a relic meant to conjure up a bygone era or a reminder of what the British left behind. In fact, it came up well after India gained her independence. But what’s far more intriguing is where this graceful old road actually leads.
Behold: a grand white, palatial structure that instantly conjures the charm of a regency English manor, nodding gently to the imagery of Windsor Castle. Better known to this generation as ITC Windsor, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bengaluru. Step past its gates and you’re greeted by the iconic London red telephone box, followed by doors that open to soaring ceilings, dark polished wood panelling, balustrades, British paintings and a swee ping grand staircase crowned by a glimmering chandelier.
The hotel first opened its doors in 1982 as a defining moment in the city’s luxury hospitality scene. It debuted with 140 rooms housed within the Manor Wing, later expanding by another 100 rooms in the Tower Wing during the early 1990s. This year, the hotel completes a glorious 43 years. Situated not far from the Chief Minister’s residence, the property has welcomed a remarkable roster of dignitaries over the decades — Tony Blair, Gerhard Schröder, the Dalai Lama and Elton John, Wen Jiabao and others.
To revisit its glittery past and to see how it continues to uphold its place as one of the city’s most cherished five-star hotels, we chose to experience it anew with a staycation. Of course, we’ve been here before, though only for fleeting visits, usually for their famed Sunday brunches at the Raj Pavillion, which we also savoured this time. And the fact that our stay coincided with Christmas only heightened the delight.
The entire experience was wrapped in festive jingles, holiday décor, a tree-lighting ceremony and even a gingerbreadcookie painting session — all enjoyed while sipping a cup of hot chocolate at their Fabelle boutique. Everything was so enchantingly put to gether that, for a moment, we almost expected snow to fall outside the tall windows we kept peeking through, especially since Bengaluru is on a freeze.
We grew far too attached to our room during the stay and for good reason. The ITC One Room isn’t merely luxurious, with two balconies overlooking manicured gardens and fitted with premium modern amenities, it was the colonial charm that we fell for. Canopy hanging over the bed, a personalised pillow embroidered with our name, heavy antique drapes and the entryway adorned with a golden-framed mirror and a painting… made us feel as though we had stepped into the Bridgerton household for a day.
Of course, our little period-drama reverie would occasionally break when we stepped down to dine at the restaurants — like the afternoon we visited the 25-year-old South Indian diner, Dakshin, to relish a thali that transported us straight back to our culinary roots. Or that evening we spent pampering our skin with their signature Swedish massage at Kaya Kalp – the Spa before we indulged in kebab platters and biryani at Dum Pukht.
Yet the minute we wandered back into the corridors, paused at Dublin, by the old writing desk, or sat at the Cabinet Bar to leaf through a book or attempt a game of chess — we were once again swept into the high-society living from a bygone era.
The favourite part of our stay, however, was the simple joy of constantly getting lost. On one such accidental adventure, we found ourselves on a rooftop that offered the most breathtaking view of a century-old rain tree and on another occasion, we found ourselves at the Lancelot Garden, a secret walled terrace sanctuary tucked away within the hotel grounds in the older wing.
Today, ITC Windsor is regarded as one of the world’s first hotels to achieve both LEED Zero Carbon and LEED Platinum status under the brand’s Responsible Luxury programme. And in a gesture of thoughtful hospitality, the hotel features the EVA Floor that’s dedicated exclusively to the safety and comfort of single lady travellers. With restricted lift access and an all-female staff overseeing the section, it stands as a powerful testament to care, security and modern luxury.
₹12,500 onwards. At Golf Course Road.
