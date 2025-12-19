PastForward: This Bengaluru heritage hotel is the perfect example of vintage charm with modern inclusivity

The hotel first opened its doors in 1982 as a defining moment in the city’s luxury hospitality scene. It debuted with 140 rooms housed within the Manor Wing, later expanding by another 100 rooms in the Tower Wing during the early 1990s. This year, the hotel completes a glorious 43 years. Situated not far from the Chief Minister’s residence, the property has welcomed a remarkable roster of dignitaries over the decades — Tony Blair, Gerhard Schröder, the Dalai Lama and Elton John, Wen Jiabao and others.

To revisit its glittery past and to see how it continues to uphold its place as one of the city’s most cherished five-star hotels, we chose to experience it anew with a staycation. Of course, we’ve been here before, though only for fleeting visits, usually for their famed Sunday brunches at the Raj Pavillion, which we also savoured this time. And the fact that our stay coincided with Christmas only heightened the delight.