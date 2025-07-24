This new Udaipur palace hotel offers mini golf, pickleball and a private helipad

Yes, you read that right. While most palace hotels in Udaipur still rely on the usual opulence checklist — grand staircases, vintage chandeliers, royal portraits and a historical past — Fairmont Udaipur Palace adds something delightfully unexpected: pickleball courts, mini golf and ziplining.

The palace features 327 rooms and suites, ranging from garden-facing luxury rooms to signature suites with private plunge pools. For those looking to truly splurge, the Royal Maharaja and Royal Maharani Suites come with private pools, expansive terraces and intricately detailed interiors that reinterpret regal living with a modern touch. There’s also the Jewel of Udaipur Suite, easily one of the property’s showstoppers, with sweeping views and curated touches that feel more residence than resort.