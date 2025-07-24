This new Udaipur palace hotel offers mini golf, pickleball and a private helipad

Udaipur has no shortage of palaces — some home to royalty, others transformed into heritage hotels that have hosted everyone from Bollywood stars to global dignitaries. The city’s skyline sparkles with domes and jharokhas, its hotels are soaked in legacy, and its courtyards have echoed with the chants of celebrity weddings. So when yet another palace hotel opens in this Rajasthani wonderland, it’s natural to ask: What’s new to see here? The answer lies in the just-opened Fairmont Udaipur Palace — a sprawling 18-acre estate perched on the ancient Aravalli Hills — where traditional meets trend in ways you don’t usually associate with royal retreats.
Yes, you read that right. While most palace hotels in Udaipur still rely on the usual opulence checklist — grand staircases, vintage chandeliers, royal portraits and a historical past — Fairmont Udaipur Palace adds something delightfully unexpected: pickleball courts, mini golf and ziplining.
The palace features 327 rooms and suites, ranging from garden-facing luxury rooms to signature suites with private plunge pools. For those looking to truly splurge, the Royal Maharaja and Royal Maharani Suites come with private pools, expansive terraces and intricately detailed interiors that reinterpret regal living with a modern touch. There’s also the Jewel of Udaipur Suite, easily one of the property’s showstoppers, with sweeping views and curated touches that feel more residence than resort.
For the modern Maharaja
From the moment you pass through the cannon-flanked Raj Dwar entrance, you get the sense that this isn’t merely a stay. Drawing from Mewar’s fortress architecture, the palace is divided into three wings: Surya Mahal (Sun Palace), Chandra Mahal (Moon Palace) and Agni Mahal (Fire Palace) — each designed to reflect elemental energy.
You’ll spot leopard sculptures throughout — a nod to the majestic cat that serves as the palace’s spirit animal. The corridors shimmer with Thikri mirror work and walls are dressed in embroidered textiles made by local artisans from Rajasthani villages.
Dine like the royals!
Where most palace hotels offer the usual pan-Indian and continental fare, Fairmont Udaipur goes a step further with eight distinct culinary concepts. Bahaar is the all-day dining restaurant serving comfort food with a regional soul. Zaika reimagines Indian classics with bold, modern flair. Dahaad, a palace bar named after a leopard’s roar, features a dramatic thikri centrepiece and moody, opulent interiors.
Sitara is the cocktail destination of your dreams — a sky terrace where sundowners come with cosmic views. Dastaan doubles as a storytelling lounge — think art books, sculptures, candles, and long conversations. The Ivory Pool Bar serves daylight bites and sunset drinks in a breezy sunken setting. Coming soon are Celeste, an avant-garde Asian bistro and The Alchemist, a Mediterranean live-kitchen concept.
Did someone say spa?
At the Fairmont Spa & Salon, wellness isn’t an afterthought. Spanning 12,000 sqft, the spa draws inspiration from the journey of the sun — with rituals and therapies designed to align with nature’s rhythm. There’s also a well-equipped Fairmont Fit Gym, but the real treat is the chance to unwind with views of forested hills and the stillness of the palace gardens.
The Ivory Pool isn’t just a spot to cool off — it's a sunken sanctuary surrounded by forest views, designed for daylight bites, breezy lounging, and sunset cocktails. But what really sets the property apart is its dedicated events pool. It’s custom-built for private soirées, cocktail hours or post-wedding afterparties, all set against the backdrop of rock formations and natural foliage. Add to that an adjoining jacuzzi!