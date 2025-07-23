These two palace hotels in Jaipur promise a monsoon fairytale experience

Check into Jaipur’s Taj Sawai Man Mahal — a tribute to Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II, Jaipur’s last ruling maharaja and former ambassador to Spain — and suddenly every corner becomes engaging and appears equally, if not more, aesthetic. The rose peal shower and folk dance welcome aside, enter the palace and you will be marvelling at the restored red sandstone fortlike walls, golden gate and weapons wall art in the lobby — an architectural nod to the grandeur of Amber Fort.

With only 51 rooms, this property offers quiet intimacy that grand resorts often lose. Oh and don’t be alarmed if you run into peacocks and peahens every 10 steps or find them perched on the rooftop of your palatial suites, because there are over 200 of them roaming free.