PastForward: How Rumi Harish shaped Bengaluru’s hindustani music scene

The world of hindustani music that Rumi Harish entered into as a child was built on chance, kindness and long hours of practice. He still pauses when he speaks about the support he received. “I learnt from eight teachers and except two of them, no one ever took money from me. There was no fee structure, no timetable, nothing. I do not know if it was love or luck but I was taught freely. That shaped everything I believe in now,” he says.

Rumi Harish on Bengaluru's hindustani music scene

Those early years were tough. Rumi remembers days when music felt like a test he could not avoid. “My first guru made me sing one composition for a whole year. Every day I would go and sing the same thing again and again. There was no mercy. It was brutal but it built me,” he tells us. He balanced school on one side and ten hours of practice on the other, because that was the only way he could stay in the music circle.

His teacher’s home became the place where he spent most of his younger life. His day moved between morning classes, school in the afternoon and evenings spent cycling back to play tanpura for senior students. “I could not afford a tanpura. So, I would play the tanpura there. It was my way of being part of the scene,” he states. But the moments he valued the most began after seven in the evening, when his guru sat him down for his own practice. Rumi says those hours shaped him more than any formal lesson. “There were no structured classes. Sometimes he would teach, sometimes he would talk, sometimes he would just sing. I learned only by being present,” says Rumi.