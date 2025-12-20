PastForward: Keyboardist Anand Murali is a rising name in Bengaluru’s music scene

Anand Murali’s love for music began at home, where he grew up in a family always surrounded by music. It was a part of daily life and it felt natural for him to pick up an instrument when he was young. “My family has always been quite musical. My uncle is a violinist, another is a singer and my dad used to play the tabla. When I was younger, they asked me to pick an instrument and I ended up choosing the keyboard. At first it was just part of school, but by 5th standard I really started liking it,” he begins.
Those early years helped him understand what he enjoyed. He kept learning, took his Trinity College London exams in Kerala and slowly grew more confident with the keyboard. Things changed even more when he moved to Bengaluru for college. He joined Christ University’s first batch of Music Psychology and English and the course opened new doors for him. “We were basically the lab rats. But that gave us a lot of freedom. Even though the course was western classical, I got exposed to many genres and therefore I met so many musicians,” he tells us.
This freedom allowed him to try new things, work with different people and perform at events. He also started meeting musicians from the Bengaluru scene, many of whom he had admired for years. He says, “I was a big fan of Thermal and The Quarter (TAAQ). I used to watch them on stage and eventually I got to play with them through mutual contacts.” Being part of the city’s live music scene helped him grow faster. He had to learn how to handle real stage setups, work with experienced musicians and adapt quickly.
These early connections built his confidence and helped him find steady work as a performer. A major turning point came during the pandemic. Even though everyone was at home, new projects still came his way. “Derek Mathias (founder of Derek and the Cats) was writing the first album and asked if I wanted to play on a song called Soul. All of us recorded from home during the lockdown and after that we jammed and started performing together,” he recalls.
This marked the beginning of his journey with Derek and the Cats, a band that mixes jazz, funk and electronic sounds. As one of the two keyboardists in the group, Anand had to find his own space without clashing with the other musicians. “There are two keyboardists, so I make sure I don’t repeat what Derek plays. I add the electronic tones, textures and small runs that bring a different colour to the sound,” he explains.
His style adds brightness and movement and it helps shape the band’s unique mix of genres. When he thinks about the band’s growth, one song stands out. “Soul is that song for us. We played it in a new place and the crowd was already singing the melody back to us. That moment meant a lot,” he enthuses. For him, this moment showed how far they had come and how strongly listeners connected with their music.
Over the years, he has also seen Bengaluru’s music scene change. Some of the older venues shut down, but new energy has returned with more young musicians performing and more venues opening their doors again. “Earlier we had places like Blue Frog and B-Flat and later many such venues shut down. But now so many young musicians are performing and venues are reopening. It feels like positive growth,” he shares.
When he talks about his personal touch in the band, he keeps it simple. “I add the spice — the electronic elements, the arpeggios, the tones that sit around the main parts,” he says. This small but important layer helps lift the band’s sound. He is excited about exploring more electronic music in the future and mixing it with what he already knows. His path runs parallel to our Past Forward theme — carrying the memories of early lessons while reaching for new ideas in electronic sounds and jazz fusion. “Jazz and improvisation are always part of what we do, but electronic production is growing everywhere and I want to explore that more,” he tells us.
Anand also believes that the future of Indian jazz and fusion will grow through constant sharing, especially online. “I’ve discovered so many great musicians through Instagram. We share ideas, we learn from each other and that helps everyone grow,” he says, signing off.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so