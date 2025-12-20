PastForward: Keyboardist Anand Murali is a rising name in Bengaluru’s music scene

His style adds brightness and movement and it helps shape the band’s unique mix of genres. When he thinks about the band’s growth, one song stands out. “Soul is that song for us. We played it in a new place and the crowd was already singing the melody back to us. That moment meant a lot,” he enthuses. For him, this moment showed how far they had come and how strongly listeners connected with their music.

Over the years, he has also seen Bengaluru’s music scene change. Some of the older venues shut down, but new energy has returned with more young musicians performing and more venues opening their doors again. “Earlier we had places like Blue Frog and B-Flat and later many such venues shut down. But now so many young musicians are performing and venues are reopening. It feels like positive growth,” he shares.

When he talks about his personal touch in the band, he keeps it simple. “I add the spice — the electronic elements, the arpeggios, the tones that sit around the main parts,” he says. This small but important layer helps lift the band’s sound. He is excited about exploring more electronic music in the future and mixing it with what he already knows. His path runs parallel to our Past Forward theme — carrying the memories of early lessons while reaching for new ideas in electronic sounds and jazz fusion. “Jazz and improvisation are always part of what we do, but electronic production is growing everywhere and I want to explore that more,” he tells us.

Anand also believes that the future of Indian jazz and fusion will grow through constant sharing, especially online. “I’ve discovered so many great musicians through Instagram. We share ideas, we learn from each other and that helps everyone grow,” he says, signing off.

