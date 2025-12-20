Taylor Swift says she did not want to date athletes, unless she met Travis Kelce

In the series, during a conversation with her mother, Andrea Swift, Taylor shared, "I've been very non-athlete because I'm not one and I've always been like, 'What would we talk about?"

It was Andrea who nudged the singer to meet Travis after he publicly shared his sorrow, on his New Heights podcast, of not being able to meet the star after he attended her show.

Taylor said, "So you call me up with this tone of, 'Hey, I know you're going to not react well to this, but there's a guy...'". Her mom replied, "He's really cute".

The popstar went on to recall the incident, adding, "You said something to the effect of, 'You gotta start doing something different'". Her mother answered, "I’m looking at the headlines and perusing around on the Internet and I see that this guy came to your show and he brought a friendship bracelet and wants to meet you. So I call up my resident expert on the Kansas City Chiefs, my cousin Robin, and I go, ‘Tell me about this guy named Travis Kelce'".

Andrea said that Robin had said that Travis is the "nicest guy" and she was sold! "And then I said, 'Now, how in the world am I going to get her to meet him?'", she added.

Talking about how difficult it is to navigate relationships while on tour and how Travis Kelce shared that, Taylor shared in the docuseries, "Relationships on tour has always been something I've really struggled with because it always felt like the tour was taking away from the relationship. Somehow there's been this dynamic shift with Travis because it's shocking how many similarities we have towards our jobs and how we view them and how we view each other. We both have jobs where we go out in NFL stadiums and we entertain people for three and a half hours",

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August, 2025 and are expected to married next year.