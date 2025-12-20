James Cameron clarifies Matt Damon’s Avatar profit-sharing claims

Cameron reportedly mentioned getting on a call with Damon where the latter wanted to explore doing a movie with him but had to regretfully turn down any offer, during the time of the call, because of prior commitments which might be a direct clash with the subject of Cameron’s movie. In fact, he even stopped to think if he had at all sent Damon the script or not. But the fact that is clear from Cameron’s side is that Damon was never ever offered a role, nor was any character discussed. Since the former was not available, the discussions never progressed deeper than a desire to work.

Moreover, Cameron goes on to clarify that any movie offer would have been immediately dismissed if talks of giving profit share came up. However, all said and done, Cameron praised Damon’s effort of directly calling him to clarify his situation rather than letting it happen through any agent. The director also expressed his wish to work with Matt, someday in future.