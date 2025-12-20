James Cameron clarifies Matt Damon’s Avatar profit-sharing claims

James Cameron’s third installment of the Avatar series – Avatar Fire and Ash has just released and no sooner than it did, controversies and speculation has engulfed it. Recently, actor Matt Damon had claimed that he had turned down profit sharing for the movie. And now the director himself has come to clarify the claim.
In recent statements going around in the media, actor Matt Damon is said to have been claiming that he had turned down 10% profit sharing from the Avatar movie. Now, director of the franchise, James Cameron opens up on the same. First and foremost, he completely refutes the claim that anything of such nature was ever offered to Damon in the first place. He even went on to state that Damon was never offered a lead role in the movie, in any formal capacity.
Matt had claimed earlier during a press interview back in 2019 that he had rejected a 10% profit cut from the Avatar franchise. In fact, with the movie actually grossing 2.79 billion in the global market that 10% would stand for a loss of 250 million. But James Cameron clarified that Matt Damon’s participation was probably discussed in the preliminary stages of the film and never materialized into anything concrete.
Cameron reportedly mentioned getting on a call with Damon where the latter wanted to explore doing a movie with him but had to regretfully turn down any offer, during the time of the call, because of prior commitments which might be a direct clash with the subject of Cameron’s movie. In fact, he even stopped to think if he had at all sent Damon the script or not. But the fact that is clear from Cameron’s side is that Damon was never ever offered a role, nor was any character discussed. Since the former was not available, the discussions never progressed deeper than a desire to work.
Moreover, Cameron goes on to clarify that any movie offer would have been immediately dismissed if talks of giving profit share came up. However, all said and done, Cameron praised Damon’s effort of directly calling him to clarify his situation rather than letting it happen through any agent. The director also expressed his wish to work with Matt, someday in future.