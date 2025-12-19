Nick Jonas shake a leg with Dhurandhar's song; Ranveer Singh's comment goes viral

Nick​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Jonas spinning to Dhurandhar's tune in a video is a hot topic all over the world, and Ranveer Singh's witty reaction just added fuel to the fire. The video is of Nick Jonas dancing to Dhurandhar's energy-packed song “Shararat”, with brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas. Besides calling it his “pre-show hype song” on Instagram, Nick shared that the video garnered a lot of praise from the Jonas Brothers' fans for their appreciation of Bollywood music. Through a video of Nick Jonas with his siblings dancing to the Dhurandhar tune, Western pop culture has connected with Indian cinema in a viral moment.

Viral impact and significance of Dhurandhar

The song “Shararat” features the composition work of Shashwat Sachdev and the vocals of Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas. It has become very popular among fans due to its peppy and energising beat. With Nick Jonas’ viral clip, the worldwide appeal of Bollywood music is clearly visible. Ranveer Singh’s involvement only adds more to the story. Social media sites became the epicentre of reactions, memes, and shares owing to the impact of celebrity interactions on a film's global footprint.