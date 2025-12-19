Nick Jonas shake a leg with Dhurandhar's song; Ranveer Singh's comment goes viral

Nick Jonas spinning to Dhurandhar's tune in a video is a hot topic all over the world, and Ranveer Singh's witty reaction just added fuel to the fire. The video is of Nick Jonas dancing to Dhurandhar's energy-packed song “Shararat”, with brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas. Besides calling it his “pre-show hype song” on Instagram, Nick shared that the video garnered a lot of praise from the Jonas Brothers' fans for their appreciation of Bollywood music. Through a video of Nick Jonas with his siblings dancing to the Dhurandhar tune, Western pop culture has connected with Indian cinema in a viral moment.
The song “Shararat” features the composition work of Shashwat Sachdev and the vocals of Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas. It has become very popular among fans due to its peppy and energising beat. With Nick Jonas’ viral clip, the worldwide appeal of Bollywood music is clearly visible. Ranveer Singh’s involvement only adds more to the story. Social media sites became the epicentre of reactions, memes, and shares owing to the impact of celebrity interactions on a film's global footprint.
Ranveer Singh answered the call in the comments by calling Nick Jonas "Jiju, which means brother-in-law and is a term that is usually used in an affectionate manner for Priyanka Chopra’s husband. Ranveer Singh's jibe to the point comment has been liked by more than 24,000 users and has become viral very fast on social media. To celebrate the cultural crossover and, at the same time, amplify the visibility of Dhurandhar's music internationally, fans crowned Jonas as “National Jiju."