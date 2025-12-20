Malayalam actor-screenwriter Sreenivasan passes away at 69

Veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter and filmmaker Sreenivasan, one of the most influential creative voices in the industry, passed away in the early hours of Saturday.

Sreenivasan, the sharp satirist who redefined Malayalam cinema, dies at 69

The 69-year-old breathed his last at the Trippunithura Taluk Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for age-related and other health complications for a prolonged period.

Over a remarkable 48-year career, Sreenivasan left an indelible imprint on Malayalam cinema, shaping its storytelling sensibilities with his incisive humour, social satire and deeply human characters.

An actor of rare versatility, he featured in nearly 225 films, excelling both as a comedian and as a leading man, often portraying the flawed everyman with unmatched authenticity.

However, it was as a screenwriter that Sreenivasan's influence proved transformative. He authored the scripts of some of Malayalam cinema's most enduring classics, including Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, TP Balagopalan MA, Gandhinagar Second Street, Nadodikkattu, Thalayana Manthram, Golanthara Vartha, Champakulam Thachan, Varavelpu, Udayananu Tharam, Mazhayethum Munpe, Azhakiya Ravanan, Oru Maravathoor Kanavu, Ayal Kadha Ezhuthukayanu, Kadha Parayumbol and Njan Prakashan.