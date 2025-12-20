Ankur Verma’s festive ’25 line Breathe blends mindfulness with artisanal handwork

The palette is anchored in peaceful whites and gentle blues, layered with textures that echo clouds, patchworks, and kantha.

Fabrics like handspun cotton, cotton silks, and silk organza—chosen for their tactility and lightness—form the heart of the narrative. Silhouettes float between structure and ease, with overlays, jackets, and separates that move lightly yet carry depth—much like the rhythm of breath itself.

“Breathe draws inspiration from the idea of stillness amidst noise. It was conceived as a literal breathing space where Til turned inward to rediscover calm, balance, and clarity. The collection celebrates the beauty found in slowing down, where each stitch and layer mirrors the meditative act of breathing between chaos,” says Ankur.