Ankur Verma’s festive ’25 line Breathe blends mindfulness with artisanal handwork

Ankur Verma is the product of the ateliers of notable names like Bottega Veneta, Armani, and closer to home, Sabyasachi and Varun Bahl. And his knowledge of tailoring and couture artistry parallels none other in the industry. His brand, Til’s festive ’25 collection, Breathe—Between the Layers of Chaos—is heavy on artisanal handwork, but true to his signature style, the silhouettes are easy and wearable.
The palette is anchored in peaceful whites and gentle blues, layered with textures that echo clouds, patchworks, and kantha.
Fabrics like handspun cotton, cotton silks, and silk organza—chosen for their tactility and lightness—form the heart of the narrative. Silhouettes float between structure and ease, with overlays, jackets, and separates that move lightly yet carry depth—much like the rhythm of breath itself.
“Breathe draws inspiration from the idea of stillness amidst noise. It was conceived as a literal breathing space where Til turned inward to rediscover calm, balance, and clarity. The collection celebrates the beauty found in slowing down, where each stitch and layer mirrors the meditative act of breathing between chaos,” says Ankur.
The silhouettes—fluid yet structured—mirror the balance between exhale and inhale, reminding us to find stillness even when surrounded by movement and noise.
Artisanal handwork is central to Breathe, like in every other collection by Ankur. “Techniques like kantha and patchwork become meditative gestures—slow, deliberate, and deeply human. Each stitch holds intention, representing the brand’s philosophy of grounding design in process and mindfulness. The handwork transforms garments into tactile expressions of patience and calm,” shares Ankur.
While Til has always celebrated handwork and texture, Breathe introduces an emotional quietude—a return to simplicity and inner reflection.
Upcycling and waste reduction are important to Ankur, as he believes that conscious creation is inseparable from meaningful design. “The upcycling process is beautifully embodied in the Textile Dollhouse, which we recently showcased at the fashion week as it transforms remnants and waste into new stories. It’s not just sustainability; it’s about care, continuity, and honouring the life of every thread, keeping craft both ethical and soulful,” he adds.
Prices start at Rs 22,000. Available online.
