Zambian emeralds shine in floral-inspired Indian handcrafted jewellery

Some heirlooms live in glass cases, lit by museum spotlights. Others live around our necks. Mohar Jewels’ latest collection—Emeralds in Full Bloom, created in collaboration with Gemfields—can be termed heirlooms without second thoughts. They are the finest emerald pieces you can buy this festive season.
The collection celebrates the beauty of Zambian emeralds through floral-inspired designs that blend heritage Indian craftsmanship with modern luxury. Each piece, from the Blossom Necklace to the Emerald & Diamond Leaf Drop Earrings, captures nature’s elegance in gemstone form.
Priyanka and Nakul Jain, founders of Mohar Jewels, were inspired by the beauty of the natural world, particularly lush, verdant forests. Each piece evokes the imagery of thriving green environments. “The collection celebrates the striking deep-green hue and unique characteristics of Zambian emeralds sourced from Gemfields. The name and theme convey the idea of green shoots of new beginnings, hope, growth, and renewal, often associated with the spring season and blossoming flowers,” shares Priyanka. Nakul adds, “The goal of the collection is to showcase the beauty and versatility of Zambian emeralds through striking modern pieces, while also emphasising responsible sourcing and sustainability in the journey from mine to market.”
As an Authorised Auction Partner, the brand has been buying rough emeralds from Gemfields for many years, and transitioning into fine jewellery was the natural next step in their collaboration. This partnership was established to create a limited-edition collection of fine jewellery that highlights the unique beauty and responsible provenance of Gemfields’ emeralds.
Each piece is meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans. “Indian jewellery is celebrated globally for its intensive hand-drawn detailing and finish. This reflects a commitment to quality that goes beyond industrial mass production. Many pieces, particularly the floral designs, use diamond and emerald clusters to create the appearance of a blossoming flower or lush foliage. Mastering these intricate arrangements requires the disciplined hand and eye developed through the Indian jewellery tradition,” says Priyanka, letting us in on the uniqueness of each product.
So which piece from the collection best represents the theme of nature in gemstone form? Nakul responds instantly: “It is the encrusted diamond cuff, which showcases 76 vivid oval emeralds (36.55 kt) and 104 sparkling round diamonds (3.15 kt) set in 18kt gold. This bold and luxurious cuff is a masterpiece of timeless sophistication.”
Prices start at Rs 5 lakh. Available online.
