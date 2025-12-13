Zambian emeralds shine in floral-inspired Indian handcrafted jewellery

The collection celebrates the beauty of Zambian emeralds through floral-inspired designs that blend heritage Indian craftsmanship with modern luxury. Each piece, from the Blossom Necklace to the Emerald & Diamond Leaf Drop Earrings, captures nature’s elegance in gemstone form.

Priyanka and Nakul Jain, founders of Mohar Jewels, were inspired by the beauty of the natural world, particularly lush, verdant forests. Each piece evokes the imagery of thriving green environments. “The collection celebrates the striking deep-green hue and unique characteristics of Zambian emeralds sourced from Gemfields. The name and theme convey the idea of green shoots of new beginnings, hope, growth, and renewal, often associated with the spring season and blossoming flowers,” shares Priyanka. Nakul adds, “The goal of the collection is to showcase the beauty and versatility of Zambian emeralds through striking modern pieces, while also emphasising responsible sourcing and sustainability in the journey from mine to market.”