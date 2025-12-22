Music composer Tapas Relia strikes a nuanced chord with the music of Mrs Deshpande

“Skills like delivering music really fast, approaching everything with a lot of clarity, dabbling in multiple genres, and the pressure to make something really catchy… all of these skill sets got developed back then in my advertising days and all of these help me today when I’m approaching even long format music,” he says. Emphasising collaboration, he adds, “I am a director’s composer. Even today I love to have conversations with my director… the more they give me clarity, inspire me, influence me, the better my music is for their projects.”

What were the cues for Mrs Deshpande like?

For Mrs Deshpande, Tapas focused on exploring the emotional duality at the heart of the show and its protagonist. “The key musical emotions in the show that I wanted to highlight were just two… a very dark side and the other very bright side,” he explains, drawing parallels with Madhuri Dixit’s layered character.

Elaborating on the process, he shares, “Nagesh and I, we spent over a month exploring different shades and different sound palettes… We always want music that is also a character in the show, not a lead actor but just a character that supports everything.” The title track became the foundation for the series’ musical identity, with themes drawn from it woven seamlessly into the background score.