Punjabi Sufi singer Ustad Puran Shah Koti passes away at 72

His death has undoubtedly made an impact on Punjab's cultural world. Deepak Bali, who is the Advisor, Culture and Tourism to the Government of Punjab, recalled his memories with the great personality whom he first met back in 1993.

He said, "His personality was deeply impactful, and his intellect was remarkably high. He could speak effortlessly on any subject, be it society, politics, music, or literature".

Sharing the moments he heard Ustad Puran Shah Koti perform life, Deepak said that his voice had an impact very few people have. He further added, "He would often say that singing can never stop — even if I remain silent, music continues...His contributions to Indian music and culture will continue to inspire generations to come".

Ustad Puran Shah Koti began his journey his music under his father, Ranjan Das who have him the initial training in singing. The sufi exponent went on to train under Waqir Hussain 'Sahab' of Patiala.

The veteran singer has boasted his family's support on numerous occasions, including his wife, who stood by him through the lowest of lows. His legacy will now be carried by his son, Saleem Shehzada who was also mentored by his father.