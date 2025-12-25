Inside Soulfest’s experiment with mic-less Carnatic performance

In a concert ecosystem increasingly shaped by microphones, mixers and monitor speakers, Soulfest 2025 arrives with a radical proposition: just turn everything off. Hosted at MS Subbulakshmi Arangam, the festival leans into the auditorium’s most defining feature — a space architecturally designed for natural acoustics, where every performance is completely mic-less.

Soulfest 2025 foregrounds microtones, silence and sonic restraint

Curated by Gowri Ramnarayan, Soulfest’s theme this year is deceptively simple: the magic of pure sound. The festival brings together a wide spectrum of Carnatic musicians, from senior vocalists like TM Krishna, N Vijay Siva, Sikkil Gurucharan and RK Shriramkumar to artistes such as Vignesh Ishwar, Amritha Murali, Nisha Rajagopalan, Bharat Sundar, and sisters Archana and Aarathi.

What makes Soulfest distinct is not just its line-up, but the conditions under which that line-up must perform. In the absence of amplification, the onus shifts back to voice, breath and space — and to an audience willing to listen closely.

That demand for attentiveness resonates strongly with Sikkil Gurucharan, whose special concert is one of the festival’s anchors. Performing without amplification, he says, sharpens everything. “This being completely mic-less, I think it’s going to be interesting, because not only do we have to be mindful of how we present our voice, but the audience also… they have to look out for those minute details in the presentation.”

He adds that silence becomes an active participant. “There is a lot of silence in between the notes, silence in between the songs, and silence in between every idea that you present.”