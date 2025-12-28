Five tracks to elevate your New Year celebration playlist

As the year winds down and celebrations gear up, the right playlist can set the mood for an unforgettable New Year’s bash. From soulful romance to high-energy party anthems, here are five tracks that deserve a spot on your year-end playlist.
Shkini – Guru Randhawa
Guru Randhawa brings his signature swagger to Shkini, a high-energy track that instantly lifts the party mood. Packed with catchy beats and infectious vibes, this song is made for dance floors, countdown moments, and turning up the volume as the clock strikes midnight.
Kamaal Hai – KING
KING delivers yet another chart-ready romantic banger with Kamaal Hai. Bursting with confidence, charm, and slick wordplay, the track celebrates desire and self-assuredness. Its irresistible hooks make it a must-play for New Year house parties and late-night drives into the new year.
Udd Chal Sang – Aryann
Dreamy and poetic, Udd Chal Sang is an invitation to escape reality and drift into a celestial love story. Aryann’s evocative lyricism and genre-blending sound make this romantic pop track ideal for late-night celebrations, when you want to slow down and soak in the magic of new beginnings.
O Mahiya – Geetkarz
A heartfelt Punjabi pop ballad, O Mahiya captures the magic of love finally finding its way home. Created by pop duo Vagish and abhii under their project Geetkarz, the song blends modern electronic sounds with classical Indian elements. Its emotional depth and soothing melody make it perfect for those reflective New Year moments when love and hope take center stage.
Naach Meri Naagin – Paradox
A crowd favourite, Naach Meri Naagin featuring Soundarya Sharma brings raw energy and desi swag to the mix. Paradox’s bold style and infectious rhythm make this track perfect for getting everyone on their feet and ending the year on a high-octane note.