Anushka Sen’s debut single, Chameleon features at the New York Times Square

Previously, reflecting on her journey of making her debut as a singer, Anushka shared, “Music has been woven into my life for as long as I can remember, but I never truly imagined I would one day create a song of my own and put it out into the world.”

“Chameleon came to me at a time when I was reassessing who I am and who I want to become. It’s a song born out of change, the kind of change that feels scary but necessary. Throughout my life, people have expected me to stay in one mould or continue doing only what I’m known for, but I’ve never believed in limiting myself like that,” she added.

Chameleon was recorded when Anushka was on a recent trip to the USA.

Revealing how the song comprises a big part of her childhood, she shared, "A big part of this dream comes from my childhood. I grew up around music, my mother has been my earliest teacher, and she’s the person who quietly planted this love for singing in me."