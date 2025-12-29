Tara Sutaria calls viral A. P. Dhillon concert clip ‘fake narrative’

Actress Tara Sutaria, who is currently in the middle of a controversy after her onstage appearance with A. P. Dhillon, has issued a statement with regards to the same.

Tara Sutaria addresses A. P. Dhillon concert controversy

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture from the recent show of A. P. Dhillon. In the video, the actress can be seen having a good time during the show, dancing next to the Punjabi star.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Loud and proud and in it together. @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together. P.S: False narratives, “clever editing” and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies.”