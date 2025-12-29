Inside Alabama Barker’s lavish 20th birthday and Christmas haul

Alabama Barker has definitely shown that she is the epitome of a ‘Nice List’ contender this year. As the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, she celebrated Christmas as well as her 20th birthday in style on the December 27 by posting a staggering array of luxury gifts on her TikTok account.

Alabama Barker celebrates 20th birthday in style

The aspiring singer, who celebrated her 20th birthday on Christmas Eve, posted that she is “beyond blessed” to share the collection, estimated to be worth more than $2,00,000. The video peered into the frenetic gift-giving ways of the Barker-Kardashian clan.

Designer dreams

Alabama began her reveal with a present from her "Lovey," which is the nickname Kris Jenner is known as, who gave her brown and fluffy Hermès slides. This was followed by Rene Caovilla heels and Chanel sneakers from her "boo".