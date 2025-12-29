Inside Alabama Barker’s lavish 20th birthday and Christmas haul

Alabama Barker has definitely shown that she is the epitome of a ‘Nice List’ contender this year. As the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, she celebrated Christmas as well as her 20th birthday in style on the December 27 by posting a staggering array of luxury gifts on her TikTok account.
The aspiring singer, who celebrated her 20th birthday on Christmas Eve, posted that she is “beyond blessed” to share the collection, estimated to be worth more than $2,00,000. The video peered into the frenetic gift-giving ways of the Barker-Kardashian clan.
Designer dreams
Alabama began her reveal with a present from her "Lovey," which is the nickname Kris Jenner is known as, who gave her brown and fluffy Hermès slides. This was followed by Rene Caovilla heels and Chanel sneakers from her "boo".
But the real stars of the show were the purses. Alabama showed off a white Balenciaga "Le City" bag from Kendall Jenner and a super-rare vintage denim Chanel vanity case courtesy of Kylie Jenner. The "pièce de résistance" was a baby pink Hermès Birkin courtesy of her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian. Alabama mentioned Kourtney asked Kylie, "In your King Kylie era, which one would you want?"
The haul also included:
Touch of sentimentality: A customised diamond initial necklace from brother Landon Barker and multi-cluster diamond earrings from her father.
Tech upgrades: A Barbie-pink iMac and a new iPad.
Luxury loungewear: An Agent Provocateur robe from sister Atiana De La Hoya; several lingerie sets chosen by Kourtney
The sheer scale of the $200,000 collection-eagerly flaunted by many a fan-made for some "tone-deaf" accusations on social media. Some pointed to the vast wealth disparity; others questioned the appropriateness of Travis gifting lingerie, though Alabama clarified that Kourtney had curated the selection. Scandal aside, with two birthdays' worth of diamonds and designer gear, Alabama is certainly starting her twenties off in style.