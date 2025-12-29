AP Dhillon closes One Of One India Tour in Jaipur with cricketer Abhishek Sharma as surprise guest

The Pink City witnessed an unforgettable night as global Punjabi pop sensation AP Dhillon brought the grand finale of his One Of One India Tour 2025 to Jaipur. The historic show, held at JECC Ground, drew an electrifying sea of fans, cementing the tour’s legacy as one of the most ambitious Punjabi live music experiences in India.
The Jaipur show delivered the signature AP Dhillon experience fans have come to love; fan-first moments, surprise celebrity appearances and a spectacle that blurs the line between performer and audience. In a thrilling surprise, cricketer Abhishek Sharma joined AP Dhillon on stage, creating one of the night’s most talked-about moments. Fans were also treated to special surprise cameos from local celebrities and collaborators, continuing the tour’s tradition of unexpected star interactions.
From Ahmedabad to Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai, and finally Jaipur, the One Of One India Tour has redefined live performances in the country. The tour has consistently drawn record-breaking crowds, with thousands singing along to AP Dhillon’s hits including Excuses, Insane, Summer High, With You, Desires, Hitmen, Afsos, STFU, Without Me and Thodi Si Daaru.
Celebrity appearances have been a hallmark of the tour. In Mumbai, fans were thrilled as Sanjay Dutt and Tara Sutaria joined AP Dhillon on stage, while stars such as Talwiinder, Orhan Awatramanj, Rajat Bedi, Veer Pahariya, Riva Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Faisal Shaikh, and Manara Chopra were spotted celebrating in the VIP lounge. In Delhi, Babu Mann made a special appearance, while the Pune show featured Tara Sutaria, Sanju Rathod, Yeda Yung, and Mohammad Siraj joining AP Dhillon on stage. Jaipur’s finale carried forward this star-studded tradition, creating an unforgettable night and amplifying fan excitement and engagement across the city.
The tour has not only entertained fans but also created exclusive merchandise opportunities, with fans across all cities pre-booking AP Dhillon collectibles and apparel, elevating the concert experience beyond the stage.
As the final notes echoed in Jaipur, it was clear: AP Dhillon has not just performed concerts—he has reshaped the live music landscape for Punjabi music in India, delivering shows with scale, soul, and a fan-first philosophy that set new benchmarks for Indian live entertainment.
