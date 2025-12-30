Fans can't get enough of Abhishek Sharma at the AP Dhillon concert

One fan wrote, "AP Dhillon live - Abhishek Sharma feeling it". "The perfect reel to be sad at night that u missed this collab while living in Rajasthan", another comment read. One fan said, "This is so unexpected". "Nothing better than this", read another comment. "Wow Unbelievable", one fan said. One more comment read, "Abhishek Sharma Aura started now".

AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert also featured some famous names. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was present and even got up on stage. In yet another viral moment that had the internet gasping, was actor Tara Sutaria's presence. A video where the rapper was seen kissing the actor who had come to the concert with her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, drew some criticism.

Cricketer Abhishek Sharma is also enjoying fame after performing well in practice ahead of the Vijay Hazare trophy. During his training session in Punjab, Abhishek scored 45 sixes and had the opportunity to bowl for 40 minutes.

The cricketer, a promising T20I player is still awaiting his ODI glory. A solid performance in the Vijay Hazare trophy can help him to book a spot in the 50-over format and prove his mettle to the world.