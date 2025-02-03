Album of the Year

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 4

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Record of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

The Beatles – Now and Then

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Charli XCX – 360

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica – The Boy Is Mine

Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – Us.

Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish – Guess

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Best Pop Solo Performance

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Beyoncé – Bodyguard

Charli XCX – Apple

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Charli XCX – Brat

Four Tet – Three

Justice – Hyperdrama

Kaytranada – Timeless

Zedd – Telos

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles – Now and Then

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles – Gift Horse

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

St Vincent – Broken Man

Best Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Cardi B – Enough (Miami)

Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again

Doechii – Nissan Altima

Eminem – Houdini

Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That

GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Best Latin Pop Album

Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Anitta – Funk Generation

Luis Fonsi – El Viaje

Kany García – García

Kali Uchis – Orquídeas

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Country Album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Chris Stapleton – Higher

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Best Pop Vocal Album

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Best Rap Album

Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

J Cole – Might Delete Later

Common and Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol 1

Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You

Best Rap Song

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy – Asteroids

¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti – Carnival

Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That

GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Best Alternative Music Album

Brittany Howard – What Now

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God

Clairo – Charm

Kim Gordon – The Collective

St Vincent – All Born Screaming

Best Alternative Music Performance

St Vincent – Flea

Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake

Fontaines DC – Starburster

Kim Gordon – Bye Bye

Best Global Music Album

Tems – Born in the Wild

Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II

Ciro Hurtado – Paisajes

Rema – Heis

Antonio Rey – Historias de Un Flamenco

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman

Beyoncé – 16 Carriages

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted

Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too

Brothers Osborne – Break Mine

Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Future and Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You

Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani – Kehlani

Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey – Spaghettii

Latto – Big Mama

Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM

Best Rock Song

Green Day – Dilemma

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

St Vincent – Broken Man

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

Idles – Gift Horse

Best Rock Album

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines DC – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – Tangk

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

Olivia Rodrigo – Can’t Catch Me Now (from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (from Twisters: The Album)

’N Sync and Justin Timberlake – Better Place (from Trolls Band Together)

Jon Batiste – It Never Went Away (from American Symphony)

Barbra Streisand – Love Will Survive (from The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Best Musical Theater Album

The Outsiders

Hell’s Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

Suffs

The Wiz

This now highlights all the winners in bold while keeping album and song titles italicized. Let me know if you need any further refinements!