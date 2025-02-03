Grammys 2025: Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ wins Album of the Year, Kendrick Lamar bags Song of the Year; full winners list here

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and others took home Grammy wins this year. Beyoncé secured Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, adding to her record-breaking 99 career nominations—the most in Grammy history. Kendrick dominated with multiple wins, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his diss track Not Like Us.
Sabrina kicked off the awards by winning Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso during the Premiere Ceremony. The Beatles earned Best Rock Performance for their AI-assisted song Now and Then. Doechii made history as only the third woman to win Best Rap Album, while Roan claimed Best New Artist.
Trevor Noah returned as host for the main broadcast, marking his fifth year in the role, while Justin Trantor led the Premiere Ceremony.
Check out the full list of winners here:
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Charli XCX – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 4
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
The Beatles – Now and Then
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Charli XCX – 360
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica – The Boy Is Mine
Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – Us.
Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans
Charli XCX and Billie Eilish – Guess
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Beyoncé – Bodyguard
Charli XCX – Apple
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX – Brat
Four Tet – Three
Justice – Hyperdrama
Kaytranada – Timeless
Zedd – Telos
The Beatles – Now and Then
The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles – Gift Horse
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
St Vincent – Broken Man
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Cardi B – Enough (Miami)
Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again
Doechii – Nissan Altima
Eminem – Houdini
Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Anitta – Funk Generation
Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
Kany García – García
Kali Uchis – Orquídeas
Chappell Roan
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal
J Cole – Might Delete Later
Common and Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol 1
Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy – Asteroids
¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti – Carnival
Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Brittany Howard – What Now
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
Clairo – Charm
Kim Gordon – The Collective
St Vincent – All Born Screaming
St Vincent – Flea
Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake
Fontaines DC – Starburster
Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
Tems – Born in the Wild
Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II
Ciro Hurtado – Paisajes
Rema – Heis
Antonio Rey – Historias de Un Flamenco
Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman
Beyoncé – 16 Carriages
Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted
Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too
Brothers Osborne – Break Mine
Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
Future and Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You
Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani – Kehlani
Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey – Spaghettii
Latto – Big Mama
Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM
Green Day – Dilemma
The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
St Vincent – Broken Man
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
Idles – Gift Horse
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines DC – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – Tangk
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
Olivia Rodrigo – Can’t Catch Me Now (from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (from Twisters: The Album)
’N Sync and Justin Timberlake – Better Place (from Trolls Band Together)
Jon Batiste – It Never Went Away (from American Symphony)
Barbra Streisand – Love Will Survive (from The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
The Outsiders
Hell’s Kitchen
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
Suffs
The Wiz
