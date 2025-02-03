Grammys 2025: Beyoncé makes history, ‘Cowboy Carter’ wins Best Country Album

History made! Beyoncé becomes the first Black female artist to win the Grammy for Best Country Album with Cowboy Carter. Beyoncé entered the 67th Annual Grammy Awards with a record-breaking 11 nominations, including a fifth bid for Album of the Year with her critically acclaimed Cowboy Carter. Despite facing an uphill battle against a history of underrepresentation for Black women in country music, Beyoncé emerged victorious, claiming the coveted award for Best Country Album.

The win marks a significant milestone for Beyoncé, who has faced resistance from the Nashville establishment in her exploration of country music.