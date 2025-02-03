Grammys 2025: Beyoncé makes history, ‘Cowboy Carter’ wins Best Country Album

History made! Beyoncé becomes the first Black female artist to win the Grammy for Best Country Album with Cowboy Carter. Beyoncé entered the 67th Annual Grammy Awards with a record-breaking 11 nominations, including a fifth bid for Album of the Year with her critically acclaimed Cowboy Carter. Despite facing an uphill battle against a history of underrepresentation for Black women in country music, Beyoncé emerged victorious, claiming the coveted award for Best Country Album.
The win marks a significant milestone for Beyoncé, who has faced resistance from the Nashville establishment in her exploration of country music.
Her 2016 single, Daddy Lessons, featuring a distinct country sound, was initially snubbed by the Grammys in the country category. This rejection, coupled with the limited airplay Daddy Lessons received on country radio, fueled Beyoncé's deeper dive into the genre, culminating in the creation of Cowboy Carter.
Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter received five Grammy nominations in the country category, including Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and Best Country Song. While she faced setbacks in some categories, including losses to Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, and Sierra Ferrell, her victory for Best Country Album signifies a significant breakthrough.
This win serves as a powerful statement, challenging the traditional boundaries of country music and acknowledging Beyoncé's undeniable impact on the genre. It echoes the 2007 Grammy wins for the Dixie Chicks, who faced significant backlash from the country music industry following their criticism of the Iraq War.