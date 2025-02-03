Sasi The Don unveils 'Santhosham', a celebration of Tamil music and Reggae fusion

Malaysian reggae artist Sasi The Don is making waves once again with his latest track, Santhosham, a vibrant fusion of Tamil music and reggae that celebrates joy and positivity. With a career spanning over 25 years, Sasi continues to push boundaries by blending his South Indian heritage with the global reggae sound. Speaking about his music, he emphasises the importance of Tamil literacy in bridging cultural gaps, stating, “Tamil literacy has to be very proper if you want to be taken seriously in a market where Tamil is the dominant language. That’s where the magic lies.” His journey from an independent artiste to an international performer has been one of continuous growth, and he now feels ready to take on the global stage.

Reflecting on the evolution of the Tamil independent music scene, Sasi acknowledges the shift in how audiences perceive independent artistes versus film music. “In the last 10-15 years, there was always a peak when independent artistes couldn’t surpass due to the dominance of cinema music. But now, Tamil-speaking artistes worldwide are using music as a medium to express their identity and culture,” he explains. He believes Tamil music is on the verge of a major breakthrough, much like K-pop or Punjabi music, and sees its global expansion as inevitable. “Whether you’re Sri Lankan Tamil, South Indian Tamil, Malaysian Tamil, or British Tamil, the common factor is the language—it unites us all.”