Singer-actress Lisa Mishra to perform with Ed Sheeran in Delhi on February 15

Singing sensation and actress Lisa Mishra is set to create history as she joins global music icon Ed Sheeran on stage in Delhi on February 15. This marks the biggest international show ever in the capital, with Lisa sharing the spotlight alongside one of the world’s most celebrated artistes.

Lisa is ready to make the most of this milestone moment. While she has captivated audiences with her chart-topping tracks and acting prowess, this performance solidifies her place in the global music arena. One can expect a special treat as Lisa might also unveil some of her unreleased music during the event.