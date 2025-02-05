Lisa x Doja Cat x RAYE: ‘Born Again’ promises to Be 2025’s biggest music collab

According to reports, the seeds of this collaboration were planted when Lisa expressed her admiration for Doja Cat during an interview. “I want to team up with Doja Cat,” she said enthusiastically, revealing that Doja Cat was on her dream collaborator list. While jokingly admitting they weren't quite friends yet, both artistes are signed to RCA Records, with Lisa under her own LLOUD label and Doja Cat under Kemosabe Records.

Fan reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. Comments like “truly cannot wait for these divas,” “give it up for collab of the year, you guys!,” and “Oh this is going to be a HIT, I’m so excited!” reflect the widespread anticipation. One fan even noted, “This cover art is giving major vibes — can’t wait to see what magic LISA, Doja Cat, and RAYE cook up together!”