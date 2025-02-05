Lisa x Doja Cat x RAYE: ‘Born Again’ promises to Be 2025’s biggest music collab

Get ready for a musical explosion! A highly anticipated collaboration is on the horizon, bringing together BLACKPINK's Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE for a track titled Born Again. This trio of global superstars is poised to deliver a fusion of K-pop, American rap, and British pop, promising a truly unforgettable musical experience.
The poster for Born Again hints at a blend of vintage glamour and modern pop, creating a visually stunning aesthetic that has already captivated fans. The track is expected to feature electro-pop elements alongside this old-world allure, potentially breaking down genre barriers and forging a fresh, new sound.
According to reports, the seeds of this collaboration were planted when Lisa expressed her admiration for Doja Cat during an interview. “I want to team up with Doja Cat,” she said enthusiastically, revealing that Doja Cat was on her dream collaborator list. While jokingly admitting they weren't quite friends yet, both artistes are signed to RCA Records, with Lisa under her own LLOUD label and Doja Cat under Kemosabe Records.
Fan reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. Comments like “truly cannot wait for these divas,” “give it up for collab of the year, you guys!,” and “Oh this is going to be a HIT, I’m so excited!” reflect the widespread anticipation. One fan even noted, “This cover art is giving major vibes — can’t wait to see what magic LISA, Doja Cat, and RAYE cook up together!”
Born Again is scheduled for release on February 6 at 7 pm ET and February 7 at 9 am KST (5:30 am IST), ensuring global fan access at prime listening times. Adding to the excitement, Lisa will also release her debut solo album, Alter Ego, on February 28, just weeks after this groundbreaking collaboration.
This triple threat collaboration is poised to be one of the biggest music moments of 2025. With Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE at the helm, Born Again promises to be something truly extraordinary.