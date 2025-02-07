Benny Dayal, Romy, Asees Kaur, and Clinton Cerejo collaborate for ‘How Are You’ from ‘Dhoom Dhaam’

The enchanting new song, sung by Benny Dayal, Asees Kaur, Romy, and Clinton Cerejo, offers a melodic glimpse into the whirlwind romance between Koyal (played by Yami Gautam) and Veer (played by Pratik Gandhi). Composed by the dynamic duo Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes, under the name Shor Police and penned by Siddhant Kaushal, How Are You blends infectious beats with heartfelt lyrics, capturing the essence of a couple navigating the chaos of a shotgun wedding.

The song narrates Koyal and Veer’s unconventional journey as they discover more about each other through social media while barely finding time to connect in person amid hectic wedding preparations and the entire family always present during dates or video calls. The playful yet relatable narrative promises to strike a chord with audiences, highlighting the complexities and humorous moments that come with modern relationships.