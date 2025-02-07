Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi get candid about their upcoming movie ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ and more

A

Yami: That’s a very valid question, you have to stand –out and you have to be brilliant to stand out. The root of every film is a good script. Rishab again is someone who is very driven and came with a very new energy. He is someone who has attempted comedy but this was different. This is not the regular run-of-the-mill kind of film where there is any set pattern. We are actually breaking the stereotypes not just in terms of characters but also through the very idea of a film like this. It is the story of one night…simple…same clothes…same two people in every frame…but of course they are different characters. Also, it was a very difficult film to score and Clinton [ Cerejo] and Bianca [ Gomes] have done a fantastic job and I have been a part of all those sessions to just listen. It is not one of those films where there will be any caricaturish music. There’s nothing wrong with that, but that’s not the sur of the film.

It was very important for the team to be very true to the film, understand it for what it is and not make something else out of it because someone will say ‘ us tarah ki filmein chalti hain’ . We don’t know ‘ kis tarah ki filmein chalti hain today’ . The more we focus on giving the audience something new, put in hard work and passion, that’s when we can say it is something which we are proud to present to our audience. At the same time gauging its contribution to Indian cinema... One question I always ask my directors is the intent of making the film. Are we making it because of a trend or because something worked or we want to create something original? I always want to hear original, it is music to my ears. And I think the same goes for Pratik. The kind of filmography he has. Your choices can tell you about that person’s thought process.