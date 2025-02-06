Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ drops soulful song ‘Teri Nazar’ by Sneha Khanwalkar

After captivating audiences and earning rave reviews, Girls Will Be Girls, produced by the dynamic Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, has just unveiled a breathtaking new song, Teri Nazar. A soulful masterpiece composed by the extraordinarily gifted Sneha Khanwalkar and sung with heartfelt emotion by Harjot Kaur, this track strikes a perfect chord with the film’s profound emotional resonance.

Released under the Universal Music label, the song is beautifully visualised on the lead stars, Preeti Panigrahi and Kani Kusruti, in a poignant and captivating scene from the film.

With lyrics that weave a tale of young love and the ache of longing, Teri Nazar captures the delicate dance of desire with subtlety and grace.

Sneha Khanwalkar shares her thoughts on the song, saying, “I love creating music from a female perspective, especially when it explores desire. My hope is that this song resonates deeply with listeners and becomes one they’ll sing along to.”

Producer Richa Chadha couldn’t contain her excitement. “Sneha has once again worked her magic with Teri Nazar, just as she does with every song she touches. This track holds a very special place in the film, elevating its emotional depth. The beauty of a digital release is that it allows the song to find its audience at their own pace and in their own time. I believe Teri Nazar has all the makings of a timeless love anthem.”

Currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Girls Will Be Girls continues to capture hearts worldwide, drawing new fans with every passing day.